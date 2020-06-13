A Clinton corner comes alive for car enthusiasts

Cars have been parked at Country Junction, Coffee Corner and other small businesses in Clinton.

As the season opener, Saturday’s event brought approximately 50 cars, trucks and motorcycles to the Coffee Corner parking lot. “People are ready to do something fun,” Logan Schmid said.

Carson Schmid, 17, recently took over organizing the event from his cousin, Logan. “I’m big in the car scene, and I’m young,” Carson Schmid said. “I’m getting involved already and getting a head start.”

Carson contributed to the car show with his 2014 Ford Fusion. “I have an extensive list of mods,” he said about the car. “To start with, the wheels are lowered and it has custom headlights.”

This year marks the third year for the event. “With the pandemic, we had to take a couple of months off,” Logan Schmid said. “We honestly didn’t know if this year was even going to come to fruition.”

The cousins had already witnessed car cruises taking place around Clinton this spring. “We’ve seen a giant influx of interests in the car culture in our town,” Logan Schmid said. “This has been one of our biggest turnouts in three years.”