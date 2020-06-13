A Clinton corner comes alive for car enthusiasts

CLINTON — Clinton resident Bill Lobb brought his three grandsons to the monthly Clinton Cars and Coffee car show Saturday at the Coffee Corner.
“We like cars,” Lobb said.
Brock Newberry followed his grandpa getting advice and taking in the sites. “He’s 15, so you know what’s coming up for him pretty quick,” Lobb said about his grandson getting his driver’s license.
Brock’s younger brothers already had their preferences. Five-year-old Nolyn Newberry was eyeing a Corvette. “Because it’s black,” he said.
Dayne Newberry, 10, was a little pickier about his choice of cars. “This Nissan 350Z,” he said. “It’s a sports car.”
Lobb and his grandsons were just a few of many car enthusiasts attending Clinton Cars and Coffee Saturday. The event is held from 8 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturdays of the summer months or “during the sunshine months,” said Logan Schmid.
With a population of nearly 7,000, Clinton has many car lovers, according to organizers. “There’s not really anywhere for those people to meet,” Logan Schmid, 28, said. “So we wanted to do something that would promote small business and bring traffic outside of our small community inside of it.”
Cars have been parked at Country Junction, Coffee Corner and other small businesses in Clinton.
As the season opener, Saturday’s event brought approximately 50 cars, trucks and motorcycles to the Coffee Corner parking lot. “People are ready to do something fun,” Logan Schmid said.
Carson Schmid, 17, recently took over organizing the event from his cousin, Logan. “I’m big in the car scene, and I’m young,” Carson Schmid said. “I’m getting involved already and getting a head start.”
Carson contributed to the car show with his 2014 Ford Fusion. “I have an extensive list of mods,” he said about the car. “To start with, the wheels are lowered and it has custom headlights.”
This year marks the third year for the event. “With the pandemic, we had to take a couple of months off,” Logan Schmid said. “We honestly didn’t know if this year was even going to come to fruition.”
The cousins had already witnessed car cruises taking place around Clinton this spring. “We’ve seen a giant influx of interests in the car culture in our town,” Logan Schmid said. “This has been one of our biggest turnouts in three years.”
Car cruiser Mike Crang, 69, from Clinton, parked his 1995 Silverado truck among the new and older cars and trucks. He said he enjoys attending similar events with his Camaro and another Silverado. “But all of the car shows have been cancelled,” he said. “This is just getting out and doing something.”
Crang said he grew up in the muscle car era. He often cruised Clinton in the late 1960s and early 1970s. “The square was where, if you had a car, you were up there,” he said.
Life goes on for car fans like Crang. “But we’re all back at it now,” he said.
Crang feels comfortable parking his older truck among the new vehicles. “The young guys, they’ve got the foreign cars,” he said.
Clinton resident Andrew Rempe brought a new model black Cadillac to the event. He was one of the original organizers for Clinton Cars and Coffee. At 29 years old, Rempe felt it was time to pass the responsibility on to someone younger. “Carson’s got more of a media base with a lot more people,” Rempe said.
Although he is no longer in charge of the car show, his car is still important. “I can’t give that up,” he said.
