Barbees' Decatur car show falls victim to COVID-19

DECATUR — COVID-19 has claimed another victim — Vinnie and Debbie Barbee’s “End of the Year Car Bash.”

The event was due to take place in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot on Sunday but is now cancelled. Organizer Vinnie Barbee said restrictions necessitated by the virus on how many people and vehicles that could gather in one spot would have made holding the car show impossible.

The annual show serves as a major fundraiser for the Barbees’ Christmas toy drive to buy gifts for families in need. “So I’m not sure what is going to happen about that,” Vinnie Barbee added.

But COVID-19 hasn’t taken away all of the Barbees' opportunities to give back, however. After a summer block party for the homeless they run also fell victim to the disease in August, the couple have come come up with a plan to feed people with a boxed lunch giveaway on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the downtown Water Street Mission.

“I just had to do something to help people,” said Barbee.

PHOTOS: Vinnie and Debra Barbee

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

