Decatur car show to kick off the season

“This would have been my third (year),” he said. “The first one was in 2019 and it was a good turnout.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward feeding the homeless. Barbee has a reputation in Decatur for his barbecue meals, not only for the public, but also for those in need.

Barbee said he is anticipating the opportunity to get together again, although COVID precautions will be used.

“I’m looking for the camaraderie,” he said. “I’m looking for reaching out to friends who have been locked up in their homes and cars that haven’t been brought out.”

Car shows and similar events were cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Barbee said he is utilizing necessary methods to bring the public back.

“The six-foot (distancing), we’ll have that,” he said. “We’re just trying to get back to normalcy where we can enjoy people and back to the way it was.”

