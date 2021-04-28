Decatur car show to kick off the season

DECATUR — Vinnie Barbee is ready to celebrate the season and meet people again.
What better opportunity than with a car show.
Vinnie’s Beginning of the Year Car Bash will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1, in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot. Public admission is free. Entry free is $15 per vehicle.
“We want to get back to a normalcy,” said the event organizer. “And this is going to be one of the first events.”
Cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display at the event along with music provided by DJ David Lee.
“And there'll be Vinnie's Barbee-Q,” Barbee said. “We’ll be there for sure.”
Trophies will be presented in all three vehicle categories.
This is the second year for the event. Barbee took a break last year, but not by choice, due to the pandemic.
“This would have been my third (year),” he said. “The first one was in 2019 and it was a good turnout.”
Proceeds from the event will go toward feeding the homeless. Barbee has a reputation in Decatur for his barbecue meals, not only for the public, but also for those in need.
Barbee said he is anticipating the opportunity to get together again, although COVID precautions will be used.
“I’m looking for the camaraderie,” he said. “I’m looking for reaching out to friends who have been locked up in their homes and cars that haven’t been brought out.”
Car shows and similar events were cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Barbee said he is utilizing necessary methods to bring the public back.
“The six-foot (distancing), we’ll have that,” he said. “We’re just trying to get back to normalcy where we can enjoy people and back to the way it was.”
PHOTOS: Vinnie Barbee and Debra Barbee
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR