Hot Rod Power Tour to travel through Christian, Macon counties

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The Hot Rod Power Tour will be traveling through Christian and Macon counties this Friday before the event is on display at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

The tour leaves St. Louis at 8:30 a.m. Friday, with a route traveling through Illinois Route 48 in Taylorville, through Decatur, and on to Oreana before heading to Champaign.

The show runs from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., Champaign. Thousands of hot rods and vendors will be on display in the Midway. The show is free to the public.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, all spectators must sign up in advance at https://mtg.ticketspice.com/hrpt2021, selecting “Free Spectator Admission.”

The traveling car show brings together more than 5,000 vehicles, including classic cars and hot rods, traveling from city to city through small towns. Other tour stops have included Dayton, Ohio, and Indianapolis.

For more information on Hot Rod Magazine and the HOT ROD Power Tour, visit www.hotrod.com/events.

