Mount Zion motor show set for Saturday

DECATUR — The Ripple Motor Show will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway.

All motor vehicles are invited to participate. Entry fee is $20. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with judging at 4 p.m.

The day also includes food and other vendors as well as music.

The event is sponsored by the Ripple Foundation with proceeds going toward the purchase and rebuild of a Ripple's Auto Body vehicle. After it is restored, it will be donated through the Northeast Community Fund for a family in need.

