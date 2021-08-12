Mount Zion motor show set for Saturday

DECATUR — The
Ripple Motor Show will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway.
All motor vehicles are invited to participate. Entry fee is $20. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with judging at 4 p.m.
The day also includes food and other vendors as well as music.
The event is sponsored by the
Ripple Foundation with proceeds going toward the purchase and rebuild of a Ripple's Auto Body vehicle. After it is restored, it will be donated through the Northeast Community Fund for a family in need.
