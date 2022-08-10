Ripple Motor Show returns to Mount Zion for second year

DECATUR — Now is the opportunity to show off your wheels.

The Ripple Motor Show will be open for the public to view vehicles of all kinds from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway. Admission is free. Registration for participants will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a cost of $20.

“Anything with a motor and wheels can enter,” said event organizer Wade Ripple.

Along with vehicles, food trucks, artists and small businesses will be set up throughout the day. Music, live artists and yard games will fill out the show.

Nearly 30 vendors are scheduled to take part in the event.

“Some of them have pledged donations towards the end,” Ripple said.

Ripple organized the first motor show last year in memory of his father, Christopher David Ripple, who was killed by a drunk driver on Thanksgiving 2020. After his death, his son created The Ripple Foundation with plans to organize fundraising events, such as the motor show.

Last year the foundation raised $10,000 through the Ripple Motor Show with 157 vehicles registered.

“This year we’re hopefully going to outdo that,” Ripple said.

The funds raised from last year’s event enabled the organization to purchase and refurbish a 2007 Dodge Caravan for donation.

“All proceeds we have raised have been used to buy a van that we are going to donate to Northeast Community Fund,” Ripple said about the organization’s last car show.

The Ripple Foundation has partnered with the Northeast Community Fund and its Family Investment Program to find a family in need of a vehicle. Together, they will hand over the keys to the family after Saturday’s event.

“And this will be an annual, recurring event,” Ripple said.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Ripple Motor Show WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 WHERE: Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway COST: Free admission; $20 vehicle registration ON THE WEB: Ripple Motor Show Facebook page