 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vinnie's Barbee-Q hosting a Father's Day car show in Decatur

  • 0

DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will be hosting its 21st annual Father's Day Car Show on Sunday, June 19.

It will be held at The Glass House, 2895 N. Oakland Ave. in Decatur. Registration starts at 2 p.m. and the show will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Proceeds will go toward feeding the homeless. The entry fee is $15.

The event will include music by DJ David Lee, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. 

For more information call 217-412-7427.

PHOTOS: Richie Hammel Fore on the Floor Car Show

1 of 11
Vinnie Barbee

Barbee 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pastor Brian Talty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News