Vinnie's Barbee-Q hosting a Father's Day car show in Decatur

DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will be hosting its 21st annual Father's Day Car Show on Sunday, June 19.
It will be held at The Glass House, 2895 N. Oakland Ave. in Decatur. Registration starts at 2 p.m. and the show will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Proceeds will go toward feeding the homeless. The entry fee is $15.
The event will include music by DJ David Lee, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.
For more information call 217-412-7427.
1 of 11
Beare_Lee 070414.jpg
Herald & Review, Danny Damiain Lee Beare, of Sherman, Ill., wipes down his 1927 Ford Track Roadster during the Richie Hammel Fore on the Floor Car Show in Nelson Park Friday.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani Dan Brintlinger talks with Glenda Williamson, her grandson Chase Williamson, and husband Curt Perkins about a 1970 volunteer ambulance at the Richie Hammel Fore on the Floor Car Show in Nelson Park Friday.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiain Lee Beare, of Sherman, Ill., wipes down his 1927 Ford Track Roadster during the Richie Hammel Fore on the Floor Car Show in Nelson Park Friday.
Brintlinger_Dan 070414.jpg
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani Dan Brintlinger talks with Glenda Williamson, her grandson Chase Williamson, and husband Curt Perkins about a 1970 volunteer ambulance at the Richie Hammel Fore on the Floor Car Show in Nelson Park Friday.
Machlan_Nancy 070414.jpg
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani Nancy Machlan, of Decatur, sits in a 1970 Camaro SS, while she waits to enter the Richie Hammel Fore on the Floor Car Show at Nelson Park Friday.
NelsonPark 070414 01.JPG
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani Images from the Richie Hammel Fore on the Floor Car Show in Nelson Park Friday, July 4, 2014.
NelsonPark 070414 02.JPG
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani Images from the Richie Hammel Fore on the Floor Car Show in Nelson Park Friday, July 4, 2014.
NelsonPark 070414 03.JPG
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani Images from the Richie Hammel Fore on the Floor Car Show in Nelson Park Friday, July 4, 2014.
NelsonPark 070414 05.JPG
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani Images from the Richie Hammel Fore on the Floor Car Show in Nelson Park Friday, July 4, 2014.
NelsonPark 070414 06.JPG
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani Images from the Richie Hammel Fore on the Floor Car Show in Nelson Park Friday, July 4, 2014.
NelsonPark 070414 04.JPG
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani Images from the Richie Hammel Fore on the Floor Car Show in Nelson Park Friday, July 4, 2014.
NelsonPark 070414 07.JPG
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani Images from the Richie Hammel Fore on the Floor Car Show in Nelson Park Friday, July 4, 2014.
Shafer_Kristin 070414.jpg
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani Kristin Shafer performs with Soul Purpose during the Richie Hammel Fore on the Floor Car Show in Nelson Park Friday.