Watch now: Memories of Decatur car enthusiast found throughout the city

His son, Dustin Hoskins, was left to tend to cleaning up the work. The unfinished cars will be returned to their owners. The only vehicle to remain is the 1931 Ford five-windowed Coupe, an unfinished hot rod the father and son had been working on for themselves.

“Me and dad put so many hours fitting the parts on and going to car shows,” Dustin Hoskins said.

The future hot rod had repairs and maintenance through the years. “It’s something that he wanted and I want to keep it in the family,” Dustin Hoskins said.

After the car is in a presentable state for Dustin Hoskins’ taste, he plans to organize a car show in memory of his father.

Hoskins bartered with others for the car work. According to his son, the concrete floors to the garage and its additions were payments for restoration of a couple of vehicles. “Bartered and helped people out, that’s all he did,” Dustin Hoskins said. “They would help work on (the cars). If they didn’t get the chance, he’d get started on it.”

Hoskins began restoring cars in his Decatur garage in 1994. “Since then, this garage has never been empty,” his son said.