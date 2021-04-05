Watch now: Memories of Decatur car enthusiast found throughout the city

DECATUR — The late Mike Hoskins brought history back to life.
The quiet car man’s work can be seen in various old, yet immaculately detailed and restored, automobiles at any given local car show.
Kent West’s 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible was one of Hoskins' artistic pieces. The car is now as close to original as possible in the 21st century.
“He would follow the VIN number and then that is where the paint code is and the body style. Every wire had to hang in the right place,” West said. “That is what made Mike unique. He was exact.”
Hoskins’ talent of restoring old cars was special, but that only added to his appeal. He assembled, welded, painted, then detailed the cars of family, friends and friends of friends. West said he would provide the sweat equity and the parts, while Hoskins provided the training, knowledge and labor, all free of charge.
Hoskins passed away suddenly in January at 62 years old, leaving his Decatur garage filled with half-finished cars. Many of the makes and models were unrecognizable by the untrained eye.
His son, Dustin Hoskins, was left to tend to cleaning up the work. The unfinished cars will be returned to their owners. The only vehicle to remain is the 1931 Ford five-windowed Coupe, an unfinished hot rod the father and son had been working on for themselves.
“Me and dad put so many hours fitting the parts on and going to car shows,” Dustin Hoskins said.
The future hot rod had repairs and maintenance through the years. “It’s something that he wanted and I want to keep it in the family,” Dustin Hoskins said.
After the car is in a presentable state for Dustin Hoskins’ taste, he plans to organize a car show in memory of his father.
Hoskins bartered with others for the car work. According to his son, the concrete floors to the garage and its additions were payments for restoration of a couple of vehicles. “Bartered and helped people out, that’s all he did,” Dustin Hoskins said. “They would help work on (the cars). If they didn’t get the chance, he’d get started on it.”
Hoskins began restoring cars in his Decatur garage in 1994. “Since then, this garage has never been empty,” his son said.
His experience began when he was 17 years old while working for a local mechanic. His attention to detail came through his experiences of seeing cars that looked good from a distance, but disappointed the car enthusiast when he got closer. “He’d get books on how it was supposed to be restored,” Dustin Hoskins said. “They’d be smooth like the factory.”
To restore a car could take 18 months to two years to complete.
Through the years, Hoskins built friendships with many of the car owners. Even after he restored Gene Wilder’s first car, the Decatur resident would return many mornings to Hoskins garage just to talk about life and their experiences.
“If I needed some help to do something he would help me,” Wilder said. “And I’d do the same for him.”
The two friends helped each other with other projects. Wilder said he is reminded of his friend through the work they did together, including his light blue 1975 Pacer. “I see him everyday when I get up and see that blue car,” he said.
Wilder would bring his friend coffee, while Hoskins bought Wilder lemons for his favorite homemade lemonade.
“I’d be out here every morning,” Wilder said. “We’d talk about life and what we were going to do for the day.”
Although Hoskins has been gone for three months, Wilder drives the streets of Decatur only to find his way back to his friend’s garage.
“And I still miss him when I come out here,” Wilder said. “But you’ll see his work all over the city.”
From the Archives: Decatur car ads through the years
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR