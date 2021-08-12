BLDD Architects, Inc. is pleased to announce the recipients of the second-annual Because Life Deserves Design Scholarship that recognize senior high school students for their creativity, artistic passion, and potential in contributing to the world of architecture, interior design, or graphic design.

DECATUR: Ella Smith, Eisenhower High School, received this year’s top honors. Her chalk pastel and acrylic painting entitled “To Grip At Air” and stellar application made a strong impression on the jury panel, “Ella has worked hard to progress in her education with a great focus on community and evoking meaningfulness through art. Smith was awarded a $1,500 scholarship, along with an additional $1,000 for “Best of Show” for her overall application. She plans to attend North Central College in the fall to study Art Education.

Londarius Hayes , Eisenhower High School, was recognized for his extraordinary artwork and application. Londarius submitted a mixed-media piece entitled “What Lies Beneath” that caught the jury’s attention for its “interesting and though-provoking” qualities, as well as its “combination of natural and industrial elements that create tension and visual interest.” For his application, Hayes was awarded a $1,500 scholarship. He is currently studying architecture at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

MOUNT ZION: Logan Shumaker, Mount Zion High School, was the third recipient of the Because Life Deserves Design Scholarship with his oil pastel piece entitled “Vision 2020.” The panel of jurors was impressed with the artist’s timely subject matter, as well as his “great use of color and stroke variances to bring the portrait to life.” Shumaker was awarded $1,000 for his entry, and he plans to study Graphic Design at Illinois Wesleyan University this fall.

