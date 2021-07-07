 Skip to main content
Benefit for Drew Michael Dance featuring Chris Alone

ASSUMPTION — Knotty Pine Bar & Grill LLC will be hosting a fundraiser featuring music by Chris Alone, 50/50 raffle ticket drawings and more to benefit Drew Michael Dance, Saturday July 17, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., 103 W. 2nd St., Assumption.

Baby Drew was born with a congenital heart defect. He remains at the hospital recovering from his first open heart surgery.

Want an easy way to help Baby Dance? Grab a bottle from the Knotty and take it home to fill up with change or bills. Bring it back by July 17th for donation to the family. OR…just drop some money in a bottle while you are here. Have a bottle at home-fill it and add it to our donation.

For more information contact: Chris Alone at 630-740-8724

