Bernard Schoenburg: Springfield man pens barnyard fable about President Trump

We have yet to see if it is the "Animal Farm" of its time, but Springfield resident BRENT BOHLEN has authored a book about the state of U.S. politics with animals as characters.

"The Parable of the Peacock: A read-aloud satirical picture book for 2020 voters," is 40 pages talking about "a barnyard land, vibrant and large," that went from animals "well-served by their government" to one being run by "a shameless peacock" who "piled lie upon lie." Despite its adult message, it is formatted as a children's book, and done with rhymes.

Yes, Bohlen, 69, knows that people who aren't fans of President DONALD TRUMP "will like it more than people who are fans of the president." That would be an understatement.

Bohlen says he has split his vote, but considers himself in general a Democrat. He is a former assistant state's attorney, legal counsel to the Taxpayers' Federation of Illinois, member of the state Property Tax Appeals Board, and member of the Illinois Commerce Commission.