DECATUR — Dr. Barbara Ray Tyler will be celebrating her 95th birthday with family and friends.

Dr. Barbara Ray was born on Sept. 19, 1928 in Decatur. She married Raymond Guy Tyler were married on March 3, 1978 at Central Christian Church in Decatur. He is deceased. She retired in the 80’s as Principal of Niles North High School, Niles.

She is the proud step-mother of Beverly (Ed) Zimmerman, of Hopkins, Minn., Carol (Hank) Gnerer, of Minneapolis, Minn.; and Vickie (Cliff, deceased) of Peabody, Kansas. She has seven step-grandchildren, one deceased step-grandchild,10 step-great-grandchildren and three step-great-great-grandchildren.