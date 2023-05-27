Harry was born on June 4, 1923 in Decatur and grew up on what was then the south end of Decatur. He married Ruby Helen Haws on Sept. 20, 1942 in Decatur. She passed away one day shy of their 78th wedding anniversary. He was owner of Cooks Sports Center in downtown Decatur before becoming a sporting goods buyer for K’S Merchandise Mart. He is currently working for Black’s Decatur Paint & Varnish.