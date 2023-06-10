DECATUR — Mr. Leroy Cramer celebrated his 95th birthday with a family gathering.
Leroy Cramer was born on June 8, 1928 in Oak Park. He married Karen Spaulding Smith on Jan. 16, 1982 at Central Christian Church in Decatur. He is a World War II veteran of the Navy. He is now retired from Illinois Power in the Rate Department.
He is the proud father of his children Ralph E. Cramer, Decatur; Richard L. Cramer, Steelville, Mo.; Dr. Ronald E. Cramer, Urbana; Roxanne King, Wichita, Kansas; stepchildren Susanne L. Mayfield, Decatur; and Douglas V. Smith, Beaverton, Oregon. He has eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and one step-grandchild.