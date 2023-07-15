MAROA — Mr. Stoy S. and Mrs. Sue S. Bliss will be celebrating their 80 th birthday together with an open house on July 29, from 1-3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church located at 202 N. Walnut St., Maroa, IL 61756.

Stoy was born on Aug. 4, 1943 and Sue was born on July 29, 1943. They were married on April 23, 1993 in Cisco. He is a veteran of the Army and is retired from A. E. Staley, She is retired from Dr. Simms and Simms Office, in Decatur.