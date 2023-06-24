DECATUR — Mrs. Darla D. Weltmer will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering and open house. The open house will be on July 1, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3465 N. MacArthur Road, Decatur.

Darla Habbe was born on July 7, 1933 in Nashville. She married Lynn M. Weltmer on Aug. 15, 1953 in Nashville. He is deceased. Darla is a professional volunteer for many organizations and non-profit organizations here in Decatur. She is the president of two leading ones, GFWC Decatur Woman’s Club and Decatur Area Church Women United.

She is the proud mother of Debbie Lynn (Marty) Cullen and Karen Dean Louden. She has seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.