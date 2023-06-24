DECATUR — Mrs. Else Farnham will be celebrating her 95 th birthday with an open reception on Sunday, July 2 at Mount Zion Presbyterian Church, 345 Main St., Mount Zion, from noon to 4 p.m., a cold lunch will be provided in the annex.

Else Karolina Rensch was born on July 2, 1928 in Wiesloch, Germany. She married George W. Farnham on Aug. 12, 1948 in Heidelberg, Germany. He is deceased. Else is retired as the Mount Zion School bus driver which she did for 18-years. She also served senior citizen meals in Mount Zion for many years and now plants and waters flowers in planter boxes at Spitler Woods Park.