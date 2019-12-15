Books, binders, bleed-control kits: How school shootings are changing classroom basics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Still, gun control advocates say bleeding-control kit efforts allow lawmakers to avoid dealing with the cause of school shootings.

"On the one hand, anything we do to save lives is good. But, on the other hand, fundamentally, it is allowing lawmakers and officials to ignore the root cause of gun violence," said Kyleanne Hunter, vice president of programs for Brady, formerly known as the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

"Yes, we need to deal with mental health. Yes, we need to deal with first aid and medical care. And we need to address how easy it is to get guns," Hunter said. "We don't believe it should be an either-or."

Legislators have ignored numerous proposals aimed at reducing gun violence, including Brady's "End Family Fire," she said. According to a Wall Street Journal analysis, 75% of school shootings involved guns that shooters found unsecured in their homes. End Family Fire encourages the safe storage of weapons to make it more difficult for children to access unsecured guns.

"I am sure that a lot of school safety legislation allows some legislators to say, 'We are doing something,' and that allows a release valve for them to not focus on gun control," said Democratic Texas state Rep. Diego Bernal, who was a co-sponsor on the Stop the Bleed legislation in his state.