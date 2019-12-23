CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker signs pension consolidation bill into law

Pritzker has said he wants part of the new revenue from a graduated tax — estimated at about $3 billion a year — to go toward local property tax relief by raising the current property tax credit that property owners can take on their income taxes.

But in their report, which they shared with Capitol News Illinois ahead of its public release, Manzo and Bruno argue that the state’s current property tax system and its school funding system are structurally flawed.

Specifically, they point to the fact that property taxes account for two-thirds of school funding in Illinois while the state pays only about 27 percent, or about half the national average.

They also point to the state’s Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, or PTELL, which allows automatic property tax increases each year, but also caps those increases at the rate of inflation or 5 percent, whichever is less, thus preventing many local governments, and especially school districts, from raising the revenue they need.

Their proposal is to raise the state’s contribution to public education by $5 billion over four years. That would be in addition to the increased funding that comes through the state’s new Evidence Based Funding formula, which calls for an added $350 million for education funding each year.