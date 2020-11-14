ROCHESTER, Minn. — Pancreatic cancer often is hidden and doesn't cause symptoms until it has spread. It is a leading cause of cancer deaths in the world.

November 19 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day, but the entire month of November is meant to bring awareness to this disease.

Advances in screening and early detection for high-risk people, minimally invasive surgical innovations and new genetic classifications are changing the outlook for pancreatic cancer, says Dr. Michael Wallace, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist.

Some of the benefits include:

_Thanks to advances in MRI technology, doctors today can identify pancreatic cysts, small saclike pockets of fluid that may increase the risk for cancer.

_Patients with large tumors now can take advantage of improved chemotherapy to shrink the tumors prior to surgery. The goal is to get the tumor out and improve patients' chances of survival.

_Today, thanks to fine needle biopsies, physicians can get enough of the cancerous material and look at genetic sequences to see if there is a better medication available when current options are exhausted.