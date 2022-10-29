Herb Dreier is the recipient of the Early Bird Kiwanis Club of Decatur’s Community Recognition Award for his continuous commitment to the youth of Decatur with his annual teach a kid to fish program. Dreier has designated a $500 donation from the club to be shared by Baby Talk, Good Samaritan Inn, God’s Shelter of Love and the Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County.
