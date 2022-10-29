 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLUBS

Herb Dreier is the recipient of the Early Bird Kiwanis Club of Decatur’s Community Recognition Award for his continuous commitment to the youth of Decatur with his annual teach a kid to fish program. Dreier has designated a $500 donation from the club to be shared by Baby Talk, Good Samaritan Inn, God’s Shelter of Love and the Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County.

Please send upcoming club announcements to lmargerum@herald-review.com or our office at 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523.  

