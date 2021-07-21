Community Foundation names 'Do Something Great' winners

DECATUR — The Community Foundation of Macon County has named its 2021 "Do Something Great" award winners.
Those being recognized "uplift our community" through "philanthropy, volunteerism and service to others."
Winners are:
- Evelyn Hood, Award for Excellence in Inclusion, nominated by Rich Hansen, board member of the African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society of Illinois
- BJ Leonard, Outstanding Young Philanthropist Award, nominated by First Christian Church
- John Mickler, Award for Outstanding Board Member/Volunteer, nominated by Macon Resources Inc.
- Jim Neff, Award for Outstanding Board Member/Volunteer, nominated by Millikin University
- Dr. Isaac Zuniga, Award for Outstanding Board Member/Volunteer, nominated by Macon Resources Inc.
- Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, Award for Outstanding Professional Partner, nominated by KerbyStrong
- Dr. Paul and Shirley Stanley, Award for Outstanding Philanthropic Support of the Arts, nominated by Millikin University
- Tim Kater/Bob and Tina Rubin, COVID-19 Hero Award, nominated by The Community Foundation of Macon County
- Tanya Andricks, Award for Nonprofit Professional of the Year, nominated by Crossing Healthcare
- James and Mary Comerford, Robert and Bev Ketenbrink Community Commitment Award, nominated by Macon Resources, Inc. This award includes $1,000 grant to a nonprofit selected by the honorees
An awards presentation is planned Aug. 17.