Coziahr Harley-Davidson to host annual Warrior Run

DECATUR — The fifth Annual Warrior Run to honor local military men and women is planned on Saturday, July 11, at Coziahr Harley-Davidson, 150 W. Marion Ave., Forsyth.

Registration is 9-10:30 a.m., with the ride leaving the parking lot at 10:50 a.m.

Food will be provided. Photo opportunities will include a World War II Jeep and pictures with pin-up girls.

After the national anthem, the escorted ride will leave for the Decatur Airport for photos with a Black Hawk helicopter.

Stops are planned at the Lovington and Bement American Legion halls, Dewitt Country Store and Bargenta in Argenta, where The Filthy Janes will perform from 5 to 9 p.m.

Blessing of the Bikes

