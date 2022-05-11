Date set for Sew Happy Hearts quilt show

NEOGA — Area quilters are encouraged to gather up their completed quilts, wall hangings, wool applique, runners and apparel for the Sew Happy Hearts Quilt and Bazaar Show which will be held Friday and Saturday, June 24-25, at the former Neoga Elementary School, 641 W. Sixth St.

Sew Happy Hearts members have raffle for a 72-inch by 92-inch quilt, called Country Fair. Tickets are $3 for five or $8 for 10. New this year is a basket raffle worth over $600, available only at the venue. Tickets are $10 for three.

Also new this year is the Sew Happy Hearts Bazaar featuring all new handmade items by the members to include place mats, pot holders, wall hangings, gift card holders, table runners, ornaments, bags, quilts and quilt tops. Proceeds help with donations of quilted and sewn items to various organizations including veterans’ groups, homeless shelters, area children’s homes and school settings.

More information is available on the Sew Happy Hearts Facebook page or Sew Happy Hearts website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.