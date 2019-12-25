Dear Abby: Conversations are ruined by a deluge of questions

Or:

Q. "Did you hear about (insert news item). I was really surprised (shocked, fascinated, etc.)." Express how it affected you and ask what the person thinks about it.

Then LISTEN.

You may have better luck with this approach.

Dear Abby: My husband and I have been married for 10 years. I lost my job and have had no luck finding one in our small Florida town or the surrounding area, so I started looking elsewhere. I found a great opportunity in Nashville and got the job. It meant I had to move, but my husband refused to move with me. He's a technician so he can work anywhere.

We both used to live in Nashville — it's actually where we met. I couldn't pass up the job because I'm 53 and may not get another opportunity like this.

It has been eight months and we are still living in two different states. I'm happy in Nashville because I visited often after we moved away and I always missed it. Not only do I not WANT to leave, I can't afford to.