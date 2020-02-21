Dear Abby: Daughter plans a wedding without a marriage license

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Traditional Mom: Your daughter is an adult, and if you refuse to have anything to do with this charade, I would understand. When guests are invited to a "wedding," gifts are expected. If it's a production that's only for show, the couple is committing fraud and taking advantage of the generosity of their guests.

When couples marry, they must first take out a marriage license, which BOTH must sign. No license, no marriage. Unless your daughter's boyfriend is completely clueless, she won't be able to slip this by him. Although people do have commitment ceremonies these days, guests should be told that is what they will be witnessing, and both partners should agree on it.

Dear Abby: I have been married to a wonderful man for 20 years. It has been a pretty good marriage. I have tolerated a few of his family members' rudeness to me, although I have no problem speaking up when I need to, and my husband always defends me as well.

My father-in-law recently passed, and I adored him. For his wake, my two sisters-in-law made a slide show of his life with hundreds of family photos. There was not one single photo of my father-in-law and me. I feel it was the final straw. I have no more room in my heart and life for them. Am I being too sensitive? My husband hasn't spoken to them since the funeral. — PICTURING IT OVER IN TEXAS

Dear Picturing It: I'm glad you asked. Please accept my sympathy for the loss of someone so close to your heart. But as close as you felt to him, your sisters-in-law had just lost their father. I'm sure they were (and are) grieving and didn't use his death as an opportunity to slight you. I sincerely hope you and your husband won't allow their oversight to cause a permanent rift in the family.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

