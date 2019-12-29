Dear Abby: Daughter turns her back on widower planning to remarry

Dear Abby: Three years ago, after 36 years of marriage, my wife suddenly died. Not quite a year later, my oldest son also died unexpectedly.

A year after my wife passed, I began dating, and last Valentine's Day I became engaged to a wonderful woman. Now my daughter, whom I was very close to, says she is done with me. On advice from my Christian counselor, I confronted her, and she gave me a laundry list of reasons. Most had to do with me not spending as much time with her. Although she didn't say it, I think the real reason is she thinks I'm being disloyal to her mom.

She says she wants me to be happy, but apparently only as a lonely dad and grandad. She has never met my fiancee, but my other son has. He likes her and is happy for me. My daughter has now blocked me from her social media accounts, where I could at least see pictures of my grandsons, and won't answer my calls or texts. The only way I can see them is at public events, like ballgames.

I asked her to see my counselor with me, but she refuses. Everyone says I need to give her more time and continue to pray. I've been praying, but it's been months now, and I miss my relationship with her and her family. It's like losing more family members. Abby, what else can I do? — PUNISHED IN OKLAHOMA