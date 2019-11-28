Dear Abby: Girlfriend learns the secret behind man's cheap rent

Abby, she did FIVE large loads of laundry and spent half of our last day together folding everything up and packing their bags for home. I wouldn't deny anyone a quick load, but I think she took advantage of me. I was very disappointed that our last day together was wasted doing laundry. Is this a "thing" now? Your thoughts, please. — HUNG OUT TO DRY IN ARIZONA

Dear Hung Out: You were trying to be helpful, and the woman did take advantage of your generosity by mischaracterizing her intentions. If, however, you had other plans for the last morning of the visit, when you saw her start her second (or third) load, you should have spoken up and drawn the line.

Dear Abby: At a recent children's birthday party, my adult daughters were approached by a family acquaintance about getting bone marrow tested. This acquaintance told them he is dying and desperate for a donor match. My daughters were, of course, very sad to hear his story and willingly submitted to the cheek swab, but I want to get your opinion. — PUT ON THE SPOT

Dear Put On The Spot: If you are hoping I will tell you that what that dying man did was wrong, I can't do that. People with a terminal illness will grasp at any straw they can find to have more precious time on this side of the sod. That your daughters agreed to be tested was generous and kind. You have raised two terrific daughters, and I applaud them.

