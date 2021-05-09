Dear Abby: Houseguest gets goodbye look from friend's husband

Dear Abby: After a bad breakup, a good friend and her husband offered me a room in their home. They have two wonderful teenagers. Then the pandemic came, and we all became infected.

What started out as a few months' plan for me to get back on my feet has lasted 14 months. I have offered to pay them some money, but they will accept only $200 to help with the groceries.

My problem is I have noticed that the husband is not very happy with my presence. I told my friend I'm ready to start looking for my own apartment, but she insists that I stay just a little longer so that I will be really stable on my own. She tells me how "I am family," and I'm not bothering anyone, and they have no complaints about me. I did not tell her what is really driving me out.

I'm really uncomfortable with his attitude toward me, and I understand that perhaps I have overstayed my welcome. My question: Should I leave and tell her I felt that I was no longer welcomed by her husband? Or should I just leave without telling her? Thanks for your input. — UNCOMFORTABLE IN MIAMI