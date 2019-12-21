Dear Abby: Husband keeps close tabs on wife following overdose

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Abby: Ever since I got married a year ago, my family has been trying to "fix" me. My sister texts me asking if I'm OK and how she can love on me better because she thinks I have no life and don't socialize. My mom makes comments whenever I'm over about how I'm introverted, etc.

Abby, I just had a baby, and I work full time. I don't have time to go over to see them often, so they think I stay home all day long and do nothing. But it's so far from true. I have tried talking to them about it and saying I have friends, etc. But nothing works. What do I do? — FINE AS I AM

Dear Fine: Because talking to your mother and your sister hasn't helped, remember that they mean well and are trying to be helpful. Then tune them out.

Dear Abby: My daughter's boyfriend recently came to us asking for our daughter's hand in marriage. We like him very much, and we were happy to give our blessings. What threw me was, after he got our permission, he asked if we had any family heirlooms (diamonds) he could use to have made into an engagement ring.

Call me old-fashioned, but I thought the groom-to-be usually got something like that handed down from HIS family, not the bride's. Please tell me if I'm wrong about this. — OLD-FASHIONED MOM

Dear Old-Fashioned: You are not wrong. The groom (not the parents of the bride-to-be) is supposed to be responsible for the engagement ring. Because you like the young man, you should have conveyed that message as gently as possible.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0