Dear Abby: Man is disinclined to meet with newfound half-sisters

Q: It's generally known that divorce damages children. I spent months researching when it became obvious my wife was having an affair and was going to dissolve our family. I pleaded with her to stay until at least our boys were off to college (four years away). She decided against it and left, and now our boys are hurt, angry and confused. I've gone to great lengths to try to protect my wife from their angst, but I cannot control their feelings. She blames me for their occasional harsh words toward her, has accused me of "poisoning" them against her and has shared that with her family. Now I'm hated for something I haven't done. I refuse to speak poorly to the boys no matter what she's done. As you have pointed out many times, our boys need both parents — but it hurts to be hated. What is good ex-etiquette?