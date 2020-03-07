Dear Abby: Man's sudden death comes with a shocking revelation

Dear Abby: My husband and I have been married for 4½ years. Most of them have not been good. When we have disagreements, he calls me names and then gives me the silent treatment, sometimes for weeks at a time. We tried counseling. It was initially helpful, but he refuses to go anymore, saying "it didn't work." (We went to three one-hour sessions.)

I'm trapped financially because I can't afford our mortgage alone (he threatens me financially when we argue by not contributing his agreed-upon share into our household account). I don't have the means to move out while still paying my share of the mortgage. I have three dogs, so renting is practically impossible. I'm lost, and I don't know what to do. I cannot continue living in silence anymore. Help! — MISERABLE IN FLORIDA

Dear Miserable: A good marriage is like heaven; a bad one is like living with a truly unpleasant cellmate. Pick up the phone, start interviewing divorce attorneys and tell them everything you have told me. I think you will be pleasantly surprised that you do not HAVE to remain married. Consider selling the house. That way you may not wind up with nothing. If you are unable to find homes for your dogs, contact pet rescue groups in your area and explain the situation.