Dear Abby: Marriage for insurance reasons follows quarantine pregnancy

Dear Abby: I am 40. During the quarantine, I got pregnant by someone I was just starting to know. I didn't think I was able to have any more kids. My daughter is now 12, and suddenly here I am — pregnant. I don't love the father. In fact, I'm pretty sure he loves someone else. Nonetheless, we ended up getting married for insurance purposes.

A few months ago, I found out he fathered a child with his uncle's wife. It eats me up inside, and I can't move past that. What kind of person does that? He was never acknowledged as the father, and the aunt/mom didn't want him around because she is still married to his uncle.

Well, I am now close to my due date. I don't know how I can make this work or if I even should. I raised my daughter alone because her dad was abusive, so being a single parent is nothing new for me. Him getting involved with his aunt — to me that is MORALLY wrong, and I will never think that is acceptable. Help me decide what to do. — PREGNANT AND CONFUSED

Dear Pregnant: You married the father of this child because of the insurance, not because this was a love match. You think he is in love with someone else. Did your husband tell you he had fathered his uncle's wife's child? Did the wife? Are you sure this information is even true?