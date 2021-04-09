Dear Abby: Middle-aged man has bone to pick with middle-aged women

Dear Abby: I have something to say about "Still Fun in the South" (Jan. 4) and her complaint that single middle-aged men only look for younger women, instead of women their age. I am a 53-year-old widower. I have a six-figure income. I'm smart, healthy, easygoing and have a good life with many hobbies and interests.

On multiple dating apps, I have swiped right on dozens of women my age. My main criteria were that they weren't fanatically religious or rabidly political. Would you like to know how many swipe rights I received in return? Not one! I feel middle-aged women are far more picky than their younger counterparts, which is why I'm currently in a relationship with a woman in her mid-30s. I don't pursue younger women — they pursue me while the women around my age couldn't be bothered.

I realize my dating experience is anecdotal, and there are extenuating circumstances (COVID), but I don't like being lumped into a category and complained about as if middle-aged women share none of the responsibility.

I want to tell "Still Fun" that if she wants a relationship with someone her age, she needs to be a little less judgmental and picky and give those middle-aged men who actually show an interest a chance. She might find there's more to them than appears in a dating profile. — SEASONED IN SALT LAKE CITY