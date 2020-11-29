Dear Abby: Mom makes case for including longtime girlfriend in family

Recently, she asked to come here for a visit, and I agreed. The next day I got a text from her with an article attached about "Why California Sucks." I am so irritated that I no longer want her to come next month. How do I handle this? — ANNOYED IN CALIFORNIA

Dear Annoyed: Are you telling me you have tolerated your sister's jibes about our great state of California all this time without putting a stop to it? That woman has a lot of nerve! If she truly hates it here, why is she willing to come?

Although California may have its natural disasters, a large homeless population, unhealthful air quality, scorching heat waves and the promise of even higher taxes to come — other states are not without their challenges. Yet folks still seem to want to immigrate to California in droves, judging by the traffic.

The time has come to draw the line. Tell your sister you don't like her needling, and if she doesn't cut it out, her invitation will be rescinded.

Dear Abby: For the last 20 years, I have been sending my four nieces and nephews birthday and Christmas cards with checks enclosed. They are adults now with jobs and families. How can I gently tell them that I wish to discontinue the checks in their cards? — NO MORE IN FLORIDA

Dear No More: All you need to do is remind them — lovingly — that because they are adults now, with jobs and families of their own, you would like to exchange cards on special occasions rather than send money. Many parents do this when their children reach adulthood.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

