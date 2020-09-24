Dear Abby: Mom makes snide remarks about new boyfriend's weight

From your description of him, "that man" is definitely a keeper. As long as he is good to you and your son and you care for him, please don't allow your mother to discourage you. As an adult, it's important to make your own decisions and live your own life without interference.

Dear Abby: My younger sister is a bipolar, narcissistic, psychotic, evil woman with bachelor's and master's degrees in psychology and counseling. She has hated me from birth. I know exactly what she is, and she can't stand that I do.

She spreads lies about me because our mother was alive for my wedding and not for hers and, according to her, it's my fault. (Mama died 10 years ago.) I made her maid of honor at my wedding and godmother to my child, but no matter what I do, she complains to anyone who will listen about what a horrible person she thinks I am. Because of her education, family members believe everything she says without question.

Our adult lives have been spent with her shutting me out and gossiping about me to extended family. How can I convince my relatives to listen to me? I have no one on my side when it comes to her because the family knows about her mental health issues and tell me to get over it. I can't! Please help me. —CAN'T GO ON LIKE THIS