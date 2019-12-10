Dear Abby: Mom weighs bringing defiant daughter on family vacation

Would she be running wild and staying out all night if you take her with you? You would have to set some rules beforehand and get her to agree to abide by them if she is going to be included with her sibling(s). A positive experience as a family may be what you all need right now. But only you can decide whether it's worth taking the chance.

Dear Abby: I am recently divorced, but my husband, "Danny," and I still see each other. The other night he mentioned that his ex-girlfriend texts him. He also allows her to follow him on Instagram but says he isn't following her. It really bothers me because she and Danny were in contact when we were married, "just as friends" is what he said. He repeated with 100% certainty that he has no interest in ever getting back together with her.

I spend a lot of nights at his place, and he spends nights with me, so I guess I have to trust his word, but it's eating me up inside. I have asked him to not allow her to follow him on Instagram, but he has not done that yet. He said he doesn't care who follows him. — UNFOLLOW IN CONNECTICUT