Dear Abby: Moving back home comes with questions of privacy

An example: He'll take them to the grocery store and let them hang out in the toy department while he's getting groceries. They will be 100 yards away from each other. I have told him several times that I'm not comfortable with this, yet he continues to do it. I'm not sure what to do about it anymore. Have you any suggestions? — NERVOUS IN NEBRASKA

Dear Nervous: Yes. Because your husband can't be trusted to watch the children when they accompany him shopping, talk to the kids and impress upon them the importance of staying close to their father. However, if this doesn't work, then YOU will have to take over the errands until the children are older.

Dear Abby: I'm 60 and was a stay-at-home mom for 20 years. I have an associate degree in the field that I just got a job in. My problem is, at this age, I'm a little slower at learning new things. My supervisor was willing to help me for the first week, but now she seems to have lost patience with me.

I have been here barely two weeks, and she made a comment that made me feel terrible. She was trying to teach me a filing system, and I was having a hard time understanding it. She said in front of the entire office that "around here we have to use our brains." Should I talk to her or just push through? — A LITTLE SLOWER

Dear Slower: Let it slide this time. However, if her lack of tact continues, talk to her about how her comment made you feel. And in the meantime, learn that filing system.

