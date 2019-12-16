Dear Abby: New in-law's rape conviction tests family relationships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I have repeatedly advised him that he shouldn't be doing that and he needs to tell his wife. But all that got me is he ceased talking to me. I don't know if he's still doing it, but I'm assuming so. What, if anything, should I do or say? Should I tell his wife? — ALL FOR TRUTH IN WISCONSIN

Dear All: Put yourself in the wife's situation. If your spouse or significant other was having sex with multiple partners, wouldn't you want to know? If you tell her, she can have her doctor test her for exposure to any number of STDs — all of which are on the rise. Please don't wait.

Dear Abby: My husband and I have been married for 35 years. For the last seven years, we have been separated. He treated me badly, and finally, I refused to take it, so I left him. I moved out, bought a car and bought a home, all on my own. I'm proud of myself.

We have tried marriage counseling, but I felt like we were just going through the motions. He has pressured me in the past about getting back together, but I know he will go right back to his old behavior.

My question is, when is it time to get a divorce? I'm confused about just being separated because it makes me feel I'm in limbo. — IN-BETWEEN IN COLORADO

Dear In-Between: You ARE in limbo. You tried marriage counseling; it didn't help you trust that your husband wouldn't continue to abuse you. Call a lawyer. After seven years (!) of separation, the time to formally untie the knot is now.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0