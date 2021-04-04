Dear Abby: Trainer turns woman's head, and husband starts to notice

Dear Abby: I have grown really close to "Pete," my trainer at the gym I joined two years ago. We are both married. I know it's wrong to feel this way. I love my husband, but I'm not sure I am "in love" with him anymore.

I think what I feel for Pete may be more than just a physical attraction and connection. Our lives are so parallel. We are both loyal to our spouses, so nothing has happened.

I'm not sure if he feels the same about me, but I sense our chemistry when we are together. Our friendship hugs are lasting longer, and our flirting has increased to a different level. We text every week in the morning and now, since he quit his job at the gym, we have started to miss each other. I can't stop thinking about him. He's on my mind constantly.

I know I shouldn't open up Pandora's box because it could destroy lives. My best friend has picked up that I talk about Pete more than my husband. My husband overheard one of my virtual workout sessions with him and afterward was cold and different toward me, so I know he was picking up on our connection, too. Should I talk to Pete about how I'm feeling or leave it alone? — WORKING IT OUT