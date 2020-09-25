Dear Abby: Warring kids are barriers in couple's relationship

Dear Out Of Pocket: If you had the forethought to put IN WRITING the fact you were lending this person money, you have a prayer of having the loan repaid. If you didn't, you can try writing to this family (former) friend, but legally it won't be worth the paper your letter is written on. If that's the case, consider this an expensive lesson.

P.S. Because no effort was made over the last six years to repay your generosity, your road trip was doomed before it started.

Dear Abby: I have a very good friend I've known for 18 years. Without fail, every time we're on the phone and she gets another call, she'll say, "Oh, let me call you right back," but she never does. Sometimes days will go by until I call her or she calls me, and then she acts like nothing happened.

We could be in the middle of a conversation but she doesn't call back. Or, she'll call me while she's driving somewhere and end the call when she has arrived at her destination, if she hasn't already hung up to take another call.

Is she a true friend? What should I say or do? After years of feeling unimportant in her life, it has really started to get to me lately. — NOT FINISHED IN THE EAST

Dear Not Finished: Your longtime friend is inconsiderate. Rather than wait endlessly, call HER back the same day. And when you do, tell her exactly how her lack of concern for your feelings has made you feel. Do not, however, expect her to like it, because inconsiderate people rarely do when it is pointed out to them.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

