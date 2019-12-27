Dear Abby: Woman ambushed by revelation of husband's long-term affair

I treasure my relationship with my daughter and grandson and want them all to want to come over and be close. I am trying to keep my mouth shut, but my daughter knows how I feel. How do I navigate this challenge of having to bite my lip when I see him lying around with a sink full of dishes? What am I allowed to say without alienating him? — EXASPERATED MOM IN CANADA

Dear Mom: If you are wise, you will keep your thoroughly chewed lip zipped. Your daughter knows how you feel, so resist that urge to harp on it. When she reaches her limit, I'm sure she will come up with some choice phrases to blast her husband off the sofa. Remember, this is her problem, not yours, so let her handle it.

Dear Abby: We are part of a group of four couples who arrange to get together for dinners. One of the couples continually invites another couple at the last minute without checking with the rest of us.