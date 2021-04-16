Dear Dr. Roach: What can you do to avoid exhausting dreams?

Dear Dr. Roach: Is there an over-the-counter substance or prescription that can keep me from dreaming? My dreams are exhausting. Many nights I get up from bed and go to a recliner in order to stop a dream.
-- Anon.
A: Disturbing dreams and nightmares are fairly common, but they are very rarely reported to physicians. Medications, whether over the counter or prescription, would not be my first recommendation for treatment.
While there are some medications that can cause very disturbing dreams -- the beta blocker propranolol comes to mind -- it's clear that bad dreams are linked to anxiety disorders or with high levels of stress or trauma. The level of disturbance you describe makes me concerned about nightmare disorder.
The first line of treatment for recurring disturbing dream and for nightmare disorder starts with good sleep hygiene. Get moderate exercise, not before bed; avoid alcohol, caffeine and nicotine, especially before bed; sleep on a consistent schedule; avoid any screens (TV, computer, tablet, smartphone) for an hour or two before bed.
An evaluation for anxiety disorders, by your physician or a mental health professional, might be wise. If specific therapy is considered, there are several behavioral techniques that have been proven to be useful. For the person who may still require medication, prazosin is the one best-studied.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 77-year-old woman with frequent urine infections. My urologist treats me with either nitrofurantoin or Bactrim. When I take the medicine, I become freezing cold and begin to shiver or shake. I can barely get out of bed to urinate. Can there be an ingredient in the antibiotics that I am allergic to?
-- W.W.
A: I don't think this is an allergic reaction to the antibiotics. Antibiotic allergies most commonly show up with a rash. The symptoms you describe make me very concerned that the bacteria in the urine have found their way into your blood, and you are describing the rigors of bacteremia.
The recommended approach to a person with frequent infections is to first determine whether it's a persistent infection or a recurrent infection. Identification of the bacteria is critical to doing so. Persistent infection, the same bacteria over and over again, should make a clinician suspect a structural abnormality in the urinary system, such as a stone, stricture or tumor.
In an older woman, recurrent urine infections, as demonstrated by multiple different organisms, should make the clinician consider vaginal atrophy. This condition allows bacteria to enter the urinary tract and is easily treated with vaginal estrogen. Your urologist may wish to have you see a gynecologist to discuss the optimal formulation for you.