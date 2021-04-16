Dear Dr. Roach: What can you do to avoid exhausting dreams?

mpractical, so I don't think a water aerobics class with multiple people is advisable.

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 77-year-old woman with frequent urine infections. My urologist treats me with either nitrofurantoin or Bactrim. When I take the medicine, I become freezing cold and begin to shiver or shake. I can barely get out of bed to urinate. Can there be an ingredient in the antibiotics that I am allergic to?

-- W.W.

A: I don't think this is an allergic reaction to the antibiotics. Antibiotic allergies most commonly show up with a rash. The symptoms you describe make me very concerned that the bacteria in the urine have found their way into your blood, and you are describing the rigors of bacteremia.

The recommended approach to a person with frequent infections is to first determine whether it's a persistent infection or a recurrent infection. Identification of the bacteria is critical to doing so. Persistent infection, the same bacteria over and over again, should make a clinician suspect a structural abnormality in the urinary system, such as a stone, stricture or tumor.