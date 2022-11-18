Decatur Audubon to get bird update

DECATUR — The Decatur Audubon Society is hosting its regular monthly meeting at at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.
Susan Shaw will present a summary of bird species recorded in 2022 by the Second Saturday Regulars. Andrew Rehn, Prairie Rivers Network water resources and coal pollution analyst, will present an update on the Illinois River health and management.
For more information call Paul Rosenberger at 217-877-4789.
