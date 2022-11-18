 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meetings

Decatur Audubon to get bird update

DECATUR — The Decatur Audubon Society is hosting its regular monthly meeting at at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

The annual Alton Audubon Eagle Ice Festival was hosted virtually this year at the Audubon Center at Riverlands on Jan. 2, 2021. The event included ice carving, a meet-and-greets with Liberty, an American bald eagle from the World Bird Sanctuary, and DIY eagle crafts. 

Susan Shaw will present a summary of bird species recorded in 2022 by the Second Saturday Regulars. Andrew Rehn, Prairie Rivers Network water resources and coal pollution analyst, will present an update on the Illinois River health and management.

For more information call Paul Rosenberger at 217-877-4789.

