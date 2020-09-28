Decatur-based Court Appointed Special Advocates takes new approach to fundraising

DECATUR — The world may have closed down, but the need for helping children is still great.
CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, and its volunteers support abused and neglected children in the court's care. Support for the program comes from donations and grants, as well as its largest fundraising event, the annual Casas for CASA Playhouse Raffle.
However, CASA’s most fun fundraiser, the Gatsby Gala, has been changed to fit the times. Click’n It for a Cause will replace last year’s popular gala.
“It is simply an online fund-the-need fundraiser,” said Amy Brammer, Macon County CASA board president. “We are just asking for donations.”
This year's fundraising goal is $15,000.
Last year, the advocacy agency held the Gatsby Gala, a 1920s themed fundraiser with ragtime music, silent auction, champagne and food. The event has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. “But the need is still there,” Brammer said. “Like other organizations we’ve had to get creative about our fundraising.”
Instead of the slogan “Kicking it up for CASA,” the 2020 fundraiser is titled “Click’n it for CASA.”
Brammer said the agency has an anonymous donor who will match the total amount received during “Click’n it For CASA.” Donations will be accepted until the end of October. Prizes will be awarded through a drawing. “Anyone who donates over $250 will go in the hat to win the prizes,” she said.
Prizes include a custom cornhole board, wine tasting, jewelry and other items. “That’s just another way of saying thank you for participating,” Brammer said. “We appreciate the community having a heart and continuing to be committed to CASA and our mission.”
All of the funds raised during the event will remain in the area, Brammer said. “They help us serve more of Macon County’s foster children and find permanent homes,” she said.
The local CASA agency has about 218 volunteer advocates along with staff, advocating for about 280 children, from birth to 21 years old. The mission is to find them safe, permanent homes.
In 2019, Macon County CASA helped 122 children find homes or age out of the system successfully.
Last year's Gatsby Gala raised over $26,000 for the agency.
This year’s event is a simple fundraiser designed to continue the needed support. “There’s nothing fancy,” Brammer said. “We are simply asking people that can, if they will donate.”
The reward is knowing the support of local children will have an impact on the future, Brammer said. “These children, their CASA advocate is sometimes the spark,” she said. “They just don’t believe in themselves,”
The CASA volunteer is a consistent source of support, information and encouragement in the child’s life. “These children, they have bright futures,” Brammer said. “They can do great things in the community.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the CASA office is closed to the public. To donate to the CASA fundraiser, Click’n it For CASA, visit the contribution tab of maconcountycasa.org, call (217) 791-3103 or email abrammer.0704@yahoo.com
“We are willing to work with anyone who wants to make a donation,” Brammer said.
