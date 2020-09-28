Decatur-based Court Appointed Special Advocates takes new approach to fundraising

Instead of the slogan “Kicking it up for CASA,” the 2020 fundraiser is titled “Click’n it for CASA.”

Brammer said the agency has an anonymous donor who will match the total amount received during “Click’n it For CASA.” Donations will be accepted until the end of October. Prizes will be awarded through a drawing. “Anyone who donates over $250 will go in the hat to win the prizes,” she said.

Prizes include a custom cornhole board, wine tasting, jewelry and other items. “That’s just another way of saying thank you for participating,” Brammer said. “We appreciate the community having a heart and continuing to be committed to CASA and our mission.”

All of the funds raised during the event will remain in the area, Brammer said. “They help us serve more of Macon County’s foster children and find permanent homes,” she said.

The local CASA agency has about 218 volunteer advocates along with staff, advocating for about 280 children, from birth to 21 years old. The mission is to find them safe, permanent homes.

In 2019, Macon County CASA helped 122 children find homes or age out of the system successfully.

Last year's Gatsby Gala raised over $26,000 for the agency.