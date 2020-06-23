You are the owner of this article.
Decatur Craft Beer Festival cancelled because of coronavirus
Decatur Craft Beer Festival cancelled because of coronavirus

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Arts Council has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Decatur Craft Beer Festival.

"Necessary COVID-19 health guidelines do not allow us to present this event in the expected 'craft beer festival' style," the organizer of the downtown Decatur event said in a news release.

Those who patronize the event are encouraged to support local breweries and to consider making a donation to the Arts Council, which depends on the proceeds of this annual fundraiser, one of its largest, to operate.

