Decatur Craft Beer Festival cancelled because of coronavirus

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Arts Council has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Decatur Craft Beer Festival.
"Necessary COVID-19 health guidelines do not allow us to present this event in the expected 'craft beer festival' style," the organizer of the downtown Decatur event said in a news release.
Those who patronize the event are encouraged to support local breweries and to consider making a donation to the Arts Council, which depends on the proceeds of this annual fundraiser, one of its largest, to operate.
PHOTOS: Decatur Craft Beer Festival 2019
