Decatur Park District hosting auditions for 'Disney Newsies Jr.'

DECATUR — Auditions have been announced for the Decatur Park District production of "Disney Newsies Jr."

Two full casts of performers in grades 1 -12 will rehearse on Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Jan. 21.

Those wanting to become part of the program can audition from 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Poage Arts & Recreation Center, 2020 N. Oakland Ave.

The cost to participate is $200 ($180 with the resident discount), which cover the cost of the costume, script and rehearsal CD. There are additional discounts for Dance and Drama students and siblings.

For more information, call 217-619-8042.