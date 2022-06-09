 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Public Library presents Willy's Garden Week

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library and Illinois Extension are hosting a week of outdoor-related activities, from June 13-17, for children in kindergarten through third grade.

Willy's Garden Week at the library, 130 N. Franklin St., will include sensory learning activities on Monday, rock painting on Tuesday, seed bombs on Wednesday, house planting on Thursday and construct a caterpillar on Friday.

The events are free. Register by Friday, June 10, at go.illinois.edu/willy.

For more information, contact Julie Duncan at julia7@illinois.edu or 217-877-6042.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rules for hiring family members

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News