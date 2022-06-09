Decatur Public Library presents Willy's Garden Week

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library and Illinois Extension are hosting a week of outdoor-related activities, from June 13-17, for children in kindergarten through third grade.
Willy's Garden Week at the library, 130 N. Franklin St., will include sensory learning activities on Monday, rock painting on Tuesday, seed bombs on Wednesday, house planting on Thursday and construct a caterpillar on Friday.
The events are free. Register by Friday, June 10, at go.illinois.edu/willy.
For more information, contact Julie Duncan at julia7@illinois.edu or 217-877-6042.