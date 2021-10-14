 Skip to main content
Decatur senior center holding presentation about hearing loss

DECATUR — A presentation about hearing loss is being hosted by the Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., Decatur.

The program is at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Lunch from LaGondola will be served afterwards. 

Call 217-429-1239 for more information. 

