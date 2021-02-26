Decatur St. Patrick's Day Parade to return

DECATUR — The St. Patrick's Day Parade is coming back to Decatur.

The parade is planned at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, along Franklin, North and Main streets.

Organizer Jim Wrigley said it'll be an all-vehicle parade this year as a way to take safety measures, meaning no walkers, and participants can't have physical contact with those in the crowd. The procession of vehicles will also operate in a single row.

Everyone in attendance needs to be wearing masks and practice social distancing, Wrigley said.

"We didn't think we'd get to do it," he said, as last year's parade was canceled due to safety concern regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is, I don't want to call it a baby step, but a step back towards a normal world, you know? It was hard last year, but it was the right thing to do."

Something new and exciting this year, Wrigley said, is that one of his family members, Finnigan Wrigley, is serving as grand marshal of the parade. The organizer spoke of how much St. Patrick's Day meant to his family, calling it "the best holiday short of Christmas."